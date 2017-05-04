In what’s being heralded as a significant victory for President Trump, the GOP’s healthcare bill (which will likely have significant effects on you) has narrowly passed the 216 House threshold needed to advance the bill to the Senate. Per the live C-SPAN feed, the vote landed at 217-213.
Although it’s questionable whether the bill will pass in the Senate (there’s still no CBO analysis of the bill), this victory stands in contrast to the House GOP’s last disastrous attempt, which ended in House Speaker Paul Ryan (or Trump) pulling the Trumpcare bill just minutes before scheduled vote. Yet Ryan, who has dreamed of slashing Medicaid since he was a frat boy, didn’t lose sight of his ultimate goal.
The Washington Post reveals that White House aides felt the pressure as the day began while texting “game day” at each other. Ryan delivered this pep talk on the House floor just prior to the vote:
“This bill delivers on the promises that we have made to the American people. You know, a lot of us have been waiting seven years to cast this vote. Many of us are here because we pledged to cast this very vote — to repeal and replace Obamacare, to rescue people from this collapsing law. Are we going to meet this test? Are we going to be men and women of our word?”
Molly Hopper of the The Hill noted the celebratory atmosphere in the White House immediately following the passage. Reince Priebus told Hopper, “The president stepped up and helped punt the ball into the end zone.”
Many critics noted that the new bill’s changes made the plan less appealing to Democrats. For example and on Thursday morning, an addendum surfaced that will allow allow employers to gut coverage for essential services. This would potentially prevent people from seeking help for many health catastrophes, including hospitalization, prescription drugs, mental health, and pediatric services. Nonetheless and despite many other red flags and clouds of ambiguity, the bill has passed the first threshold to success.
Welp…fuck
That’s for making it clear, once again, that people like me with disabilities don’t matter to the GOP. Heartless motherfuckers
This is so fucked. They didn’t even release the bill so the CBO could do its due diligence.
Because they are about to go on recess and know if the CBO came back saying “yep, still going to throw millions off their insurance” they’d get crushed in town halls.
Yeah, they are ,at best,incompetent. At worst, they are privileged idiots who have never had to worry or work for anything.
Well, unless you’re extremely wealthy, you are fucked. Just another reminder that republicans hate their constituents.
(You’re 100% correct) Ha… Tell that to their constituents. They will die. In Pain. And fuck ’em.
Doesn’t matter to the Breitbart/Fox News crowd, they are too brainwashed at this point. Even as their lives get materially worse due to the very GOP policies they voted for, they will blame Democrats/liberals because that’s who Right Wing media will tell them to blame. When some out of work coal miner Trump voter in West Virginia gets kicked off of Medicaid, he’ll fucking find a way to blame Obama for it.
Posting again…but, yeah, ohhhhhh the goddamn irony of these shitstains passing a bill for which they don’t know what it contains after all the rightful bitching at Blinky Pelosi for saying Obamacare had to be passed before knowing what was in it. Paul Ryan’s dumbass bitched and bitched about that. And now look at these ass to mouth fucktards.
I would say they’re incompetent, but they’re smart enough to take care of themselves in all the best ways.
There are 11 states where 30% or more of the population has what is classified as a “pre-existing condition.” (most of them probably have high blood pressure, which is the most common “pre-existing condition” in the US). They all are traditional republican states that voted for Trump in 2016. This is so politically risky, that I don’t understand the rush. Are they that scared of pissing off Cheeto Benito?
They’re so fucking stupid that it’s more important to say and look like they’re doing something than actually taking the time of remotely giving a fuck about what they’re doing.
He PUNTED the ball into the end zone?
These guys can’t even use a football metaphor without fucking up.