Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho) came after what he claims is an “indefensible” position in a town hall in Lewis-Clark State College and the constituents in attendance let him know that they strongly disagree.

Speaking in Lewiston, Idaho on Friday, Labrador came to the defense of the GOP’s controversial Obamacare repeal plan. A steady criticism regarding an era of Trumpcare is the impact it has on people in need of access to the healthcare system. Labrador countered the health care access argument with a rather bold claim. When a woman in attendance told the congressman that this approach would have fatal consequences for Medicaid recipients, Labrador countered by saying that she was wrong.

“No one wants anybody to die,” he responded. “You know, that line is so indefensible. Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care.”

Labrador’s comments were instantly met with intense jeering. To be fair, it’s not like he’s new to getting heated reactions at town halls. In April, he was booed for making the claim that health care isn’t a basic human right.

Politics may work differently in Idaho, but it seems like Labrador could have handled the subject with a touch more finesse. Traditionally, it’s a bad thing for people to jeer you like a wrestling villain after you tell someone that they’re wrong about keeping people in need alive. Y’know, for optics reasons and all that.

(Via The Hill)