Despite Monday’s defeat of the Senate’s version of the American Health Care Act, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) and Donald Trump vowed separately to press on with Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. The latter echoed comments made in late June, when he called on Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act “immediately” and replace it with something better “at a later date,” while the former issued a statement suggesting the Senate would vote to adopt “portions” of the House bill later this week.
“Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate,” the president tweeted late Monday night. “Dems will join in!” Interestingly, Trump’s post echoed the sentiment of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York), who said “Republicans should start from scratch and work with Democrats” on new health legislation in a statement late Monday. Whether their respective comments were intentionally or coincidentally related, however, remains to be seen.
McConnell, meanwhile, explained post-health bill defeat that “in the coming days, the Senate will vote to take up the House bill with the first amendment in order being what a majority of the Senate has already supported in 2015 and that was vetoed by then-President Obama.” In other words, Senate Republicans and the Congressional GOP at large want to “repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay to provide for a stable transition period to a patient-centered health care system that gives Americans access to quality, affordable care.”
“Most Republicans were loyal…” – POTUS
Not interested in changing provisions. Not interested in improving healthcare. Not interested in bettering the health options for the citizens of this country. But “loyal” – they did what they were told by their superiors.
Great way to run a country…
That’s pretty much how Venezuela is currently being run and it’s working out great for them!
If you think, “it’s not conservative enough” is a genuine reason to not support this new bullshit proposal, you’re part of the problem. They can’t come out and say, “my constituents would tar and feather me for overturning Obamacare because they really like it.”
For all the people that echo that tired refrain, “Obamacare isn’t perfect” or “Obamacare has problems” can we please examine why it has problems? Perhaps it is because the GOP at the federal, state, and local levels have worked hard to undermine it at every turn.
If someone bought a new car and you were jealous and you corralled your neighbors to hit that car with a baseball bat every they walked past it, would you have the audacity to say, “I dunno, buddy, it’s not really that nice. Look at all those dents.” That’s Obamacare. Obamacar.
Read: We can’t fix it and we’re probably losing the majority because of this orange albatross, so we’re going to fuck up as much as we and blame it on the next guys.
*as we can
Doubling down on pissing off their already angry constituents. Good luck with this fellas.