Getty Image

Yesterday, the House passed its Republican tax plan, while the Senate’s Finance Committee today cleared their version of a tax bill to be looked at by the full Senate. That doesn’t mean the GOP’s tax plan is a done deal, since the House and Senate bills are very different and will have to be reconciled. But this is the one piece of legislation that the GOP is hopeful it can pass during this session. Yet it’s also one with a clear winner and a clear loser. The clear winner? The very rich. The clear loser? Pretty much everybody else.

Here are the biggest goodies the very rich get, under the House plan: