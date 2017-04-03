.@TedCruz: Today is one step closer to Judge #NeilGorsuch being confirmed as the next Associate Justice on the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/tMOLio7qrj
— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 3, 2017
As Senate Democrats gained enough votes to block Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch’s vote on the floor with a filibuster, the Republicans are poised to blow the entire process up with the “nuclear option” that President Trump alluded to while nominating the judge. Sen. Ted Cruz (who you can see above), Sen. Lindsey Graham, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell all indicated on Monday that the GOP leaders are prepared to go “nuclear” in a fight to prevent the filibuster. In doing so, they’d pass a law that would lower the number of votes necessary to end a debate on a Supreme Court nominee from 60 to 51. As of Monday, Republicans held 55 votes, including three Democrats who have said they would cross party lines.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz delivered a short statement on Monday, chastising the Democrats for opposing the Gorsuch nomination for no reason other than revenge (presumably, after Republicans blocked Obama nominee Merrick Garland). Cruz lashed out at the Democrats for not voting on Gorsuch based on his resume, but rather voting against his nomination for political reasons:
“For those who value the Consitution and the Bill of Rights, today is one step closer to judge Neil Gorsuch being confirmed as the next Associate Justice on the Supreme Court … what we saw today is the position of the modern Democratic party, as they are opposed to Donald Trump appointing anyone to the Supreme Court.”
The irony in this is of course that just a few months ago Cruz floated the idea of blocking Hillary Clinton from nominating any Supreme Court justices when it appeared as though she was a shoo-in to win the election.
Earlier in the day, Sen. Graham also scolded the Democrats for turning the confirmation of the Supreme Court seat into a partisan exercise and asserted that the Democrats’ attempts to stand in the way of a Gorsuch vote would be ultimately fruitless:
“We will not have a successful filibuster of a Supreme Court nominee because if we have to we will change the rules, and looks like we are going to have to. I hate that. I really, really do.
On Sunday, Mitch McConnell pulled no punches during his appearance on Meet The Press, also saying the GOP will go ahead with the “nuclear option” to change Senate rules and avoid a filibuster:
“Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed this week. How that happens will really depend on what will happen with our Democratic friends.”
It’s looking more and more likely that in order to pass the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch, Republicans are going to have to effectively change House rules. Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia, whose seat has remained open since February 2016.
(Via Fox News)
What was it called when the GOP even refused to hold hearings for Garland? Or when McConnell said the GOP’s plan following Obama’s win would be to stop any legislation from passing?
The same thing it will be called when the roles are reversed the next time. Don’t be naive.
@Upon Further Review When have the Democrats refused to hold confirmation hearings or vowed at inauguration to block any and all legislation backed by a Republican president? Don’t condescend if your argument is dishonest.
Yes, because if they don’t express their lack of fucks given for the people they represent in the exact same ways, that means one must love their constituents while the other doesn’t. Please. You’re smarter than that. I know because you constantly tell us.
They are not equivalent and you are disingenuous for arguing they are. That is par for the course with you, along with the condescension.
The difference is a fundamental disrespect on the part of the Republicans to adhere to institutional norms and processes and willingness to obstruct at the most basic level.
A filibuster is allowed under the current rules and still means a hearing has taken place. While you might think it inappropriate here, it allows for the possibility of some back and forth between the two parties in terms of concessions and allows the Senate to at least arguably meet it’s obligation of advice and consent.
@Upon Further Review – Honestly, just shut the fuck up.
What a bunch of shitheels. The hypocrisy is overwhelming.
while it’s all childish and petty on both sides, you can’t blame GOP for returning the nuclear favor
Democrats did not go nuclear when it came to the SCOTUS. They did for lower judges because Republicans did nothing but obstruct. Try getting your facts straight.
“What the Democrats are doing is despicable! But ignore what we did last year.”
“What the Republicans did is despicable! But ignore what we’re doing right now.”
[giphy.com]
+1
And it’ll happen for the next one. But for the GOP to pretend like it didn’t happen with Garland is fucking atrocious.
@johnnysplendid And for the Democrats to pretend like what they’re doing isn’t “a betrayal of the Constitution” or whatever like it was last year is just as fucking atrocious. Neither side has anything remotely approaching the moral high ground, so let’s not pretend one of them does.
Fuck all those guys, seriously. Cruz, McConnell and the rest of you hard line GOPers. If it was fine for you to not even have a hearing, it’s fine for the Dems to filibuster.
Sometimes the only rule that should apply is the golden rule.
This is not one of those times. Eat my nards, repubs!