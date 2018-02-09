Getty Image

Only a few weeks after the last government shutdown ruined President Trump’s inaugural anniversary celebrations, it’s happening again. Congress was unable to pass a budget deal by its midnight deadline, and it recessed until shortly after that deadline would pass, which ensures that the shutdown is inevitable. The holdup this time comes down to Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky.

The former Republican presidential candidate purposefully held up the vote over increased spending, according to the New York Times, and he’s sternly waving the hypocrisy flag at his GOP colleagues:

Angered at the huge spending increases at the center of the budget deal, the senator delayed passage for hours with a demand to vote on an amendment that would keep in place strict caps on spending that the budget agreement would raise. “The reason I’m here tonight is to put people on the spot,” Mr. Paul said. “I want people to feel uncomfortable. I want them to have to answer people at home who said, ‘How come you were against President Obama’s deficits and then how come you’re for Republican deficits?'”

Paul is, of course, joined by Democratic senators who oppose the bill for other reasons, including the lack of DACA protections. That’s what prompted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to deliver a record-setting speech on Wednesday, and if the Senate eventually does pass the budget deal — which could happen after midnight — Pelosi will likely be delivering another lengthy lecture.

As for Paul, he’s quoted as saying, “I think the country’s worth a debate until 3 in the morning, frankly.” The whole mess could be settled by Friday morning, but one never knows. This Congress is swiftly becoming known for its inability to pass anything of importance.

