Sunday night’s Grammy awards were full of emotional and powerful moments, but some comic relief was found during the obligatory skewering of a figure who’s largely reviled in the music world. That is to say, one sketch featured several artists “auditioning” while reading bits of Michael Wolff’s White House tell-all book, Fire and Fury, for host James Corden, and Hillary Clinton’s effort at lambasting President Trump easily stole the sketch.

Clinton’s reading of an excerpt about Trump’s love of McDonald’s (which is aided by his belief that the food is “safely pre-made” and not a poisoning risk) pleased much of the internet, but one at-home voice was not thrilled. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley called the segment “trash”: “Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.”