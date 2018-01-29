Sunday night’s Grammy awards were full of emotional and powerful moments, but some comic relief was found during the obligatory skewering of a figure who’s largely reviled in the music world. That is to say, one sketch featured several artists “auditioning” while reading bits of Michael Wolff’s White House tell-all book, Fire and Fury, for host James Corden, and Hillary Clinton’s effort at lambasting President Trump easily stole the sketch.
Clinton’s reading of an excerpt about Trump’s love of McDonald’s (which is aided by his belief that the food is “safely pre-made” and not a poisoning risk) pleased much of the internet, but one at-home voice was not thrilled. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley called the segment “trash”: “Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it.”
Don’t forget August Ames killed herself with the help from similar types of behavior from ‘the internet’, but you go on keep publishing these articles, Uproxx. Talk about normalizing toxic behavior.
Who?
As long as it fits their agenda they really don’t care. Anti-Trump, SJW stuff is their primary go-to.
“As long as it fits their agenda they really don’t care. Anti-Trump, SJW stuff is their primary go-to.”
You just described everyone everywhere doing everything.
What the actual fuck are you talking about?
I’m curious if they earnestly think the August thing is equivocal, or if they’re just trying to use a woman’s suicide as a weapon for their argument.
It’s amazing how the most thin-skinned wieners are the people who complain about snowflakes, sjws and “pc culture”
Lazy, low hanging fruit, article. You can always count on a group of knuckleheads on twitter to support a narrative.
Socio-political commentary has always been a core component of the arts … including music.
Methinks Haley wouldn’t have given a crap about political messages at the Grammys had her boss not been the butt of the jokes.