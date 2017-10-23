The Widow Of A Fallen Green Beret Confirms Rep. Frederica Wilson’s Trump Phone Call Story

10.23.17

In the story that does not seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, the widow of U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in service along with three other Green Berets in Niger earlier this month, spoke out on Good Morning America on Monday to open up about the events surrounding her husband’s death. Myeshia Johnson was left with more questions than answers, still unsure of how her husband — who was laid to rest over the weekend — was killed, and she has yet to see his body.

One thing she is sure about, however, was what took place when President Trump called her to offer his half-hearted condolences last week, as previously detailed by Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson. Johnson told George Stephanopoulos that Wilson had indeed been sitting in the limousine with her during the call and that Trump had been on speakerphone. “What he said was that ‘he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyways'” she said of Trump’s remarks. “And it made me cry because it made me angry because I was very mad about the tone of his voice and how he said it, he couldn’t remember my husband’s name.”

On Trump’s accusations that Wilson lied about the phone call, Johnson did not mince words. “Whatever Ms. Wilson said was not fabricated,” she stated, unequivocally. “What she said was 100 percent correct.”

Welp. Any guesses on how long it takes for Trump to start angrily tweeting at a grieving widow? You can watch her full interview segment below:

