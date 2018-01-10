Getty Image

Greta Gerwig came under fire at the Golden Globes after seeming to dodge a question about Woody Allen during her backstage interview after the show. When asked about her work with Allen, Gerwig only said she had “thought deeply” about her role and still hadn’t fully decided where she came “on one side or the other.” Considering the night and the “Time’s Up” movement, these comments fell flat for some.

This prompted Gerwig to open up in an interview with The New York Times, taking a firmer stance on Allen and pledging to make different decisions based on what she knows now about the allegations against the director: