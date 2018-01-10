Greta Gerwig Says She Now Regrets Working With Woody Allen: ‘I Will Not Work For Him Again’

Managing Editor, Trending
01.10.18

Getty Image

Greta Gerwig came under fire at the Golden Globes after seeming to dodge a question about Woody Allen during her backstage interview after the show. When asked about her work with Allen, Gerwig only said she had “thought deeply” about her role and still hadn’t fully decided where she came “on one side or the other.” Considering the night and the “Time’s Up” movement, these comments fell flat for some.

This prompted Gerwig to open up in an interview with The New York Times, taking a firmer stance on Allen and pledging to make different decisions based on what she knows now about the allegations against the director:

“If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again. Dylan Farrow’s two different pieces made me realize that I increased another woman’s pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization. I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward.”

Around The Web

TAGSDYLAN FARROWGreta GerwigLADY BIRDWOODY ALLEN

How Music Connects Us

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP