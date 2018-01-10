Greta Gerwig came under fire at the Golden Globes after seeming to dodge a question about Woody Allen during her backstage interview after the show. When asked about her work with Allen, Gerwig only said she had “thought deeply” about her role and still hadn’t fully decided where she came “on one side or the other.” Considering the night and the “Time’s Up” movement, these comments fell flat for some.
This prompted Gerwig to open up in an interview with The New York Times, taking a firmer stance on Allen and pledging to make different decisions based on what she knows now about the allegations against the director:
“If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again. Dylan Farrow’s two different pieces made me realize that I increased another woman’s pain, and I was heartbroken by that realization. I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward.”
Join The Discussion: Log In With