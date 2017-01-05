Former Fox News Host Greta Van Susteren Officially Lands At MSNBC

Getty Image

The cable news landscape is seeing another shift, as former Fox News anchor Greta Van Susteren is taking her talents to MSNBC. Van Susteren’s new gig comes on the heels of Megyn Kelly departing Fox News for NBC and Tucker Carlson taking over her spot.

Van Susteren, who left Fox News in September, will be hosting For the Record With Greta (a similar title to her Fox News program On the Record with Greta Van Susteren), during the 6 p.m. time slot. MSNBC President Phil Griffin said Van Susteren’s career speaks for itself and hopes her new program will bridge the gap between daytime and prime time:

“Greta is a true pro with a proven record of tough journalism. Her broad range of experience and sharp news judgment will be of great value to MSNBC as we build on our momentum going into a new year and a new administration.”

In a statement, Van Susteren said that MSNBC is a perfect place for where she wants to go in her career.

“I’m thrilled to start my next chapter at MSNBC. The network is the right destination for the smart news and analysis I hope to deliver every day, and I look forward to joining the talented journalists and analysts I respect there.”

She’s also looking forward to touching base with old colleagues in a new setting, as expressed on Twitter.

It is strange that way-we all seem to keep working w/ each other at different networks. Very excited about #MSNBC and see you soon https://t.co/VebFt5m2s7 — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) January 5, 2017

As network anchor musical chairs continue, it will be interesting to see where someone ends up next.

