On Monday, the latest grim statistics on Chicago showed the city’s homicide rate reaching a final tally of 762 victims in 2016. This qualifies not only as the highest number in two decades but the biggest annual increase in 60 years.
The city also managed to pass the combined homicide total in New York City and Los Angeles. This sobering realization only adds to the impact of the Chicago Tribune‘s weekend shooting updates, which saw an increase of 1,100 more shootings than in 2015. Chicago authorities are partially blaming an increase of illegal guns in the city, but former Fox News personality Greta Van Susteren addressed the issue by calling for National Guard intervention.
Needless to say, many of the replies were not positive towards Van Susteren’s suggestion. Some people slammed her for suggesting that the military should patrol inner cities (or hinting that Chicago should move towards martial law). Others suggested that Rahm Emanuel’s leadership was to blame, especially given the police force corruption that has come to light in recent years. Van Susteren continued to tweet.
Speaking in a Sunday news conference Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson stated that Chicago gun violence continues due to lack of deterrence. “In Chicago, we just don’t have a deterrent to pick up a gun,” Johnson said. “Any time a guy stealing a loaf of bread spends more time pre-trial in jail than a gun offender, something is wrong.” He also believes that anger following the release of videos showing officer-involved shootings has left criminals feeling “emboldened.”
UPDATE: Naturally, Trump weighed in on this via Twitter as well.
There is a very easy solution to this. Tax the hell out of guns. You want to own a gun? You want to import a gun in the state? You want to order a gun online? You want to own a gun shop? You gotta pay through your nose. You get caught with an illegal gun?You get caught trafficking guns through sate lines? You pay a fine that will make you wish you were in jail and if you can’t pay it everything you own gets confiscated and you end doing community service for the rest of your life. Zero fucking tolerance
I assure you that criminals will swiftly move on to using knives. There will still be murderers but they will be far less. And the reaction of the gun nuts will be hilarious
We need to set up a satellite police division in the high crime area. Turn an old church into a functioning station or something. Assign a special anti-gang force, let’s call them the Strike Team. Just four guys who are willing to bend the rules to ensure justice.
OH… and let’s assign a US Marshall from Harlan, KY to work with them, you know, like a modern day no-nonsense cowboy type. Have them try to take each other down until they form a mutal respect/bond.
An occupying force against our own citizens!? God damn the one percenters are open to trying a whole lot of heinous shit before paying their fair share. These folks need infrastructure and opportunities, not a fucking police state. Maybe somebody in South Side needs to tell the press they found oil under Hyde Park. We might actually start helping these people.