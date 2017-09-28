Gretchen Carlson: It’s ‘Disappointing’ That Fox News Let Bill O’Reilly Promote His Book As A ‘Hannity’ Guest

#Fox News
09.28.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Months after Bill O’Reilly was fired after revelations of settlement payments (from O’Reilly and Fox) to women accusing him of sexual harassment, the former Fox News host returned to the network with a Hannity appearance to promote his new book. However, as happy as Sean Hannity and O’Reilly looked to be together, not everyone is pleased that Fox News welcomed him back.

Former Fox and Friends co-host Gretchen Carlson told Vanity Fair what she thought of O’Reilly coming back as a guest and was unsparing in her remarks:

“It’s disappointing that somebody who was fired from Fox would be given a venue to come back on as a guest, especially based on the reasons that surrounded it.”

Carlson also addressed the idea of O’Reilly’s “comeback” as a reflection of the societal attitude regarding sexual harassment:

“In some ways you could say we’ve made a lot of progress. Women are feeling emboldened and courageous enough to say enough already. That’s the positive side. I don’t think we’re done hearing from other women coming forward. The negative side is that we thought we had come a lot farther along in 2017. One of the things that fools society into thinking we have come this far is that we often don’t hear about these cases because they’re settled in forced arbitration. They’re secret.”

Carlson, who sued former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, also noted that she had no plans to promote a new book of her own on the network. Another woman who once prominently appeared on Fox News, Greta Van Susteren, shared a similar sentiment on Twitter.

(Via Vanity Fair)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fox News
TAGSbill o'reillyFOX NEWSGRETCHEN CARLSONsexual harassment

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP