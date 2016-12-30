Getty Image

Gretchen Carlson, who sued then Fox News CEO Roger Ailes over claims of alleged sexual harassment and later won $20 million and a public apology, has a new job. According to New York magazine’s Gabriel Sherman, Carlson will guest host the 9 a.m. hour of NBC’s Today show on Tuesday, January 3rd. Neither Sherman nor New York had any other details at the time of the former’s tweet, but Carlson herself subsequently confirmed the news via her own Twitter account.

Excited to be guest hosting the 9am hour of the @TODAYshow Tues Jan 3rd. Pls join me on NBC for announcements! #newyear #2017 #nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/fZOEWrZspo — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) December 30, 2016

Before her departure and lawsuit in the summer of 2016, Carlson co-hosted Fox & Friends with Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade for almost 11 years. She left the network’s flagship morning program to host her own series, The Real Story with Gretchen Carlson, which was promptly canceled after Fox News decided not to renew her contract in June. When the details from the lawsuit surfaced in July, however, it became readily apparent that Carlson’s exit had less to do with her contract and more to do with Ailes’ apparent anger at her denying his unwanted advances.

Carlson’s lawsuit led to additional allegations of sexual harassment against Ailes and other Fox News executives, including network star Megyn Kelly. Following the revelation that Carlson had secretly recorded several meetings with Ailes, the latter was forced to resign and the network settled with the former for $20 million.

