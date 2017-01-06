Multiple People Have Been Shot At The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport In Florida

01.06.17 1 hour ago

Early Friday afternoon, a gunman entered the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport In Florida and shot several people. Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer first reported the incident on Twitter while adding word from law enforcement that five people were struck. NBC News and CNN upped that number to nine people injured with “multiple” fatalities.

TAGSairportsFLORIDAGUN VIOLENCE

