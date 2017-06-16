I started writing this piece last week about an attack in Orlando that killed five just before the one-year anniversary of another Orlando mass shooting. As if that already wasn’t a damning enough comment on the frequency of mass killings in America, before I could even finish, other active shooter situations knocked it out of the news cycle, including at least three on the president’s birthday — the attack on Congressman Scalise in Virginia, a mass shooting at a UPS facility that killed three in San Francisco, and a shooting near Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn (there was another lockdown at Travis Air Force Base that turned out to be a false alarm).
The news cycle barely has room for all of them. Just as an experiment, type in a Google News search for “London attack,” and then compare the results to what you get for “Orlando attack.”
If it seems like there’s a lot more coverage of the van attack on London Bridge that killed seven last Saturday than the attack at the Fiamma factory in Orlando in which a disgruntled employee killed five former co-workers and then himself last Monday, you’re not imagining things. In fact, just look at our president’s Twitter feed. In the days since the London attack, he’s tweeted a report of the attack, a message of support to London, blamed the London attack on political correctness, attacked London’s mayor over his response, (twice), pointed out that the London attacker didn’t use guns, and restated his travel ban (at least five times), without once mentioning the Orlando shooting.
Interesting, because this time last year, he was all over the other Orlando mass shooting, tweeting at least four times about the infamous Pulse Nightclub attack that killed 49 exactly 51 weeks before the Fiamma factory incident.
The disconnect is easy to explain. While the Paris attack was a “terrorist” attack and the Fiamma factory just your run-of-the-mill disgruntled non-Muslim mass murderer, Pulse Nightclub straddled both lines, and thus rated a mention. The president gets very excited every time a killer shouts “Allahu Akhbar.”
It should come as no surprise, but the threat of “random” terror vastly outweighs that of “Islamic” terror. In 2014, for every one American killed by terrorists at home or abroad, 1,049 were killed by gun violence. Sure, as the NRA folks will certainly rush to point out, that number includes suicides and accidents (what, those don’t count?). But if that stat’s not “random” enough for you, you’re still twice as likely to get shot by a toddler than a terrorist. Should we have a travel ban on babies? (Come to think of it, maybe that’s not a bad idea…)
But I’m falling into the same old trap, trying to decide which flavor of murderer is the scariest. It’s like when movie studios get us arguing over which actor would make the best Spider-Man while they reboot it for the 17th time. These days, whenever there’s a mass shooting, we wait breathlessly for a motive and then whichever side “wins” (Islamic terrorist being a big win for the right, right-wing hate crime being a big win for Democrats) gets to spike the football on Twitter (that the Virginia shooter was apparently a Bernie Sanders supporter is rare win for both sides). I state the obvious here, but this is no way to live.
Improve things in this country? You’re so hopelessly optimistic, Vince. Good read.
Yep, but you’ve got to love that optimism. Hope is the best thing we have. +1 on the good read, and a very worthy point. Unfortunately I fear that the mentally ill make a very useful scapegoat for increasingly-authoritarian states such as America or my own UK. If a schizophrenic happens to declare his love for Allah before attacking someone, it allows that iron fist to grip ever tighter, around the throats of those who are thankful for the ‘protection’.
@thayden It’d be great if the solution was to try to get those people help, less so if we just treat them like terrorists.
We’re not going to see eye to eye on gun control but i’m absolutely willing to listen on mental health. Thanks for this piece.
America: NO! “Thoughts and prayers” only! That’s what you get! All senseless and easily preventable tragedies will be responded to with “thoughts and prayers” and THAT’S IT.
What always gets me is that nobody seems to talk much about the role of technology in all this. The murder rate is half what it was 25 years ago, but you’d never know it from talking to people, now that everyone is carrying a smart phone that can record video with them at all times, anything that happens anywhere is pretty much guaranteed to make the national news. 7 people killed on a bridge in London, and the world gasps as if they were the first people murdered since the last high profile attack. And yet, this week, as every average week, 350 Americans will murder 350 of their fellow Americans.
Technology is also the reason we’re connected in a way we’re not really designed for. That is, I don’t believe the human brain is really equipped to honestly conceive of and consider millions, let alone billions of other human beings, so we generalize, and nothing could be more human. And now that everyone and their great-uncle is on Facebook, it’s easier to generalize than it ever has been before. We’ve constructed the largest echo chambers the world has ever seen, and I don’t think the impact of that can be understated.
And over and over again, it’s the generalization that bothers me. Especially when it comes from those supposedly standing up against it. “How can you say all Muslims are terrorist? Well of course you WOULD say that, you Christians are all the same!”
I love youtube, and being able to keep in touch with people across the country. But sometimes I really feel we’d be a lot better off without all this shit. 10 years ago, those people who voted Trump really could only write letters to the editor and piss off their neighbors. Now, they can go online and find millions of like-minded souls. *crosses fingers for global EMP*
For me, increased awareness of atrocities isn’t a bad thing. What I really dislike is the gratuitous nature of some of the coverage, and the way numbers become make or break in the level of coverage. People seem to want high numbers, to be even ‘sadder’, to despair at the wasted lives, and as many of them as possible. The media and the online consumers get more and more excited as the totals grow, in an incredibly disturbing fashion. They’ve turned it into something perverse, pushing to have the saddest footage; for what? Fucking ratings. We live in a wonderful yet utterly disgusting society. We’re about three months away from living in the Running Man universe.
I think you’re right about a lot of this, but mass shootings absolutely have increased and that has nothing to do with coverage. [www.cnn.com]
Vince, you don’t think the uptick in mass shootings has anything to do with how they’re covered?
Not sure about that, as a lot of these mass shooters are looking for the notoriety that the media now gives them through their coverage
Okay, but so then what’s the solution there? Don’t cover mass shootings? That’s not really realistic.
I would say limit coverage of the person. Instead of plastering their face and backstory everywhere maybe just limit it to, “a mentally ill man was responsible”. I know that I know the faces of the perpetrators(like the batman theater shooter) way more than the victims, so who has the appearance of being glorified?
And that first comment of mine was to Vince, apparently oh my balls beat me to it
We have plenty of excellent and fair gun laws already on the books. The variable is the human being and the mental health crisis affecting the nation. When the DOC is the number one provider of mental health, we have a serious problem.
I’m going to be the asshole who goes there: WE can and should do everything we can to get the mentally ill whatever help they need. Always. But let’s be intellectually honest here: there are many forms of mental illness for which there is no cure, nor is there any treatment that helps. We can’t just wave a magic empathy wand and hope it all gets better. In some cases, short of committing certain swaths of the population to state or private facilities – there’s not much more we can do that we aren’t already doing.
But one thing we absolutely CAN do? CHANGE THE FUCKING GUN LAWS. We can do it. We know it will work, because we’ve seen it done in the UK, in Australia, etc. We’ve spent generations telling the mentally ill “fuck you, you’re worthless”. Why not flip the tables and tell gun nuts “Fuck you, my right to live overrides your desire to act out foolish action movie fantasies.” I’m not asking for a total ban. But just make it much harder to get guns. And don’t give me that crap about “but only the outlaws will have guns!!!!” The outlaws steal guns from people who legally buy them. remove the chicken, no eggs.
Those countries also have better mental health services though…