As the fallout from disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s predatory behavior continues, new allegations of sexual misconduct have been levied against Vincent Cirrincione, Halle Berry‘s ex-manager and Taraji P. Henson‘s current. According to the Washington Post, Cirrincione “made unwanted sexual advances toward” at least eight African-American women and one Asian-American woman who came forward with stories of abuse “over a period of two decades.” Because of his attachment to Berry and Henson’s star power, these young women viewed him “as an important gatekeeper for” minority actresses.

Per the Post‘s interviews with these nine women, “as well as friends, family members and others in whom the women said they confided aspects of their interactions with Cirrincione”:

Three of the women say he pushed for sex as a condition for representing them, and that he did not take them on when they refused. A fourth said he offered to help advance her career if she agreed to have sex with him monthly. A fifth actress said he masturbated in front of her in his office during the years he managed her.

In a statement, Cirrincione acknowledged claims that he pursued sexual relationships with various women while committed to others but denied allegations of leveraging sex for career advancement. “I can say without a doubt that I have never used favors, sexual or otherwise, as a reason for managing anyone,” he said. “I want to make it clear that not one of those relationships were anything but consensual.” Cirrincione apologized profusely, adding that he did not want to “diminish anyone’s feelings or experiences,” but he nonetheless denied the harsher allegations.