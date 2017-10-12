Getty Image

While much of the Harvey Weinstein-centric news cycle on Thursday concerned Rose McGowan’s Twitter suspension and James Van Der Beek’s recounting his own sexual harassment by “older, powerful men” in Hollywood, the embattled mogul’s own story was not forgotten. The New York Times revealed his former company knew about Weinstein’s private settlements with accusers as early as 2015, and conflicting reports by TMZ and the New York Daily News indicated he may have been fleeing to Europe and suicidal, respectively. One thing that is clear, however, is that police in at least two countries are now involved.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the New York Police Department has opened a criminal investigation into Weinstein. “Based on information referenced in published news reports,” a spokesperson told the outlet, “the NYPD is conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints relating to the Harvey Weinstein matter. No filed complaints have been identified as of this time.” Of particular interest here is Tuesday’s explosive piece in The New Yorker, which included audio of Weinstein recording during a 2015 NYPD sting against him. The department ultimately chose not to pursue the matter.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports London’s Metropolitan Police are looking into a more recent allegation of assault levied at Weinstein. Per a statement from Scotland Yard, “The Met has been passed an allegation of sexual abuse by Merseyside police on Wednesday 11 October. The allegation will be assessed by officers from the child abuse and sexual offences command.” The Guardian is quick to note that the new complaint against Weinstein does not relate to child abuse.

Considering the mega producer’s international reputation, however, it comes as no surprise that his ever-increasing list of accusers includes non-American performers. French actress Florence Darel revealed how Weinstein propositioned her during the ’90s. What’s more, Italian film actress and director Asia Argento told The New Yorker that he raped her.

If you are a victim or survivor of sexual assault, resources for support are available through RAINN‘s National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter and The Guardian)