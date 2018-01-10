Getty Image

Harvey Weinstein might be the most hated man in America right now, which could put his personal safety into jeopardy. Just a day after Jimmy Kimmel commented on making jokes at the 2018 Academy Awards at the expense of the disgraced Hollywood director because “who’s to say that Harvey Weinstein is going to be alive in two months,” comes a report that Weinstein was allegedly attacked while having dinner at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.

TMZ spoke with a man identified only as “Steve” who was also a patron at the restaurant, who says that he initially approached Weinstein to compliment his work and a request a photo. From there things get kind of murky because Steve claims that Weinstein was “belligerent,” however the restaurant’s manager recalls that Weinstein was “very sweet about” declining the photo request and that the two men shook hands.

After that, the story gets even more bizarre:

At around 9 PM, Weinstein and his sober coach got up to leave at the same time Steve and his dinner companion were leaving. Steve tells TMZ he had “quite a bit to drink,” told his friend to fire up his cell phone and shoot video of what was about to happen. Steve says he walked up to Weinstein and said, “You’re such a piece of s*** for what you did to these women,” and then punched him in the face twice. He says Weinstein stumbled backward and almost fell.

The restaurant manager told TMZ that neither punch connected, and that “the guy was drunk and out of control.” Weinstein declined an offer to call police, no doubt wanting to avoid any kind of press whatsoever, and all parties were said to have left the restaurant.

(Via TMZ)