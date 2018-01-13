Getty Image

The threat of global catastrophe was felt in an all too real fashion on Saturday in Hawaii. Residents in the state received a frightening message warning to take shelter immediately due to an inbound missile threat.

“BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” screamed an alert that popped up on phones and local television broadcasts.

The inbound threat was determined by officials to be false and the emergency messages a mistake. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard confirmed the error on Twitter.

HAWAII – THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. pic.twitter.com/DxfTXIDOQs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018

Gabbard also addressed the matter on MSNBC, emphasizing the fear felt in Hawaii and the real human stakes at play.