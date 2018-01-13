Traumatized Hawaii Residents Woke Up To An Emergency Alert That Ballistic Missiles Were Incoming: ‘This Is Not A Drill’

Trending Writer
01.13.18 24 Comments

Getty Image

The threat of global catastrophe was felt in an all too real fashion on Saturday in Hawaii. Residents in the state received a frightening message warning to take shelter immediately due to an inbound missile threat.

“BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL,” screamed an alert that popped up on phones and local television broadcasts.

The inbound threat was determined by officials to be false and the emergency messages a mistake. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard confirmed the error on Twitter.

Gabbard also addressed the matter on MSNBC, emphasizing the fear felt in Hawaii and the real human stakes at play.

Around The Web

TAGSfalse alarmHAWAIImissile

How Music Connects Us

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 1 day ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 4 days ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP