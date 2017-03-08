Getty Image

Hawaii will be the first state to officially sue over Donald Trump’s revised travel ban. The Aloha state filed a request for a temporary restraining order for the new executive order, according to CNN. Hawaii previously sued Trump over his first immigration ban in February, but that was put on hold after a judge issued a nationwide restraining order, which was upheld by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Trump tweaked his previous order in a few ways, namely by removing Iraq from the list of Muslim-majority countries whose refugees were banned. Trump and lawmakers argued this is a compromise, but some aren’t seeing it that way. Attorneys for Hawaii are asking the judge to extend the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling. They also argue that the ban runs in opposition to the state’s constitution:

“The new executive order is resulting in the establishment of religion in the state of Hawaii contrary to its state constitution; it is inflicting immediate damage to Hawaii’s economy, educational institutions, and tourism industry; and it is subjecting a portion of the state’s citizens to second-class treatment and discrimination, while denying all Hawaii residents the benefits of an inclusive and pluralistic society.”

Trump and his administration argued this new order is to fortify the country’s security, but Hawaii maintains that the order could tear families apart:

“The executive order means that thousands of individuals across the United States and in Hawaii who have immediate family members living in the affected countries will now be unable to receive visits from those persons or to be reunited with them in the United States.”

Hawaii also argues that while Trump’s new travel ban affects fewer people than his older one, the state still opposes the underlying intent.

(Via CNN & The Hill)