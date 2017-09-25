Dramatic arrests as people are being forcibly dragged from Senate finance hearing on Graham/Cassidy pic.twitter.com/wDtyxTq4CI — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) September 25, 2017

Throughout the GOP’s repeated attempts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act with legislation that will cover fewer and fewer people, there have been several common threads, which include CBO scores that inevitably show how disastrous these bills would be and how unpopular the GOP plans are compared to Obamacare. However, the Graham-Cassidy bill nevertheless continues to approach a vote — despite John McCain possibly killing its chances last week — and protesters are taking to the hallways of Capitol Hill in a replay of a June scenario that saw chaos outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office.

Protesters, some from the group ADAPT, interrupted the Senate Finance Committee’s scheduled hearing concerning the bill. The protesters lined up in the halls of the Capitol for hours before the hearing was scheduled to begin.