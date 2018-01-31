The 4-seat Robinson R-44 crashed around 1:45 p.m. in a Newport Beach neighborhood near John Wayner airport. Updates here: https://t.co/RpcsEYIUh1 pic.twitter.com/76xYiZ2gEf — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) January 30, 2018

Disaster struck a residential area in Newport Beach, California when a helicopter slammed into a home, killing at least three people on Tuesday afternoon. As this NBC LA video shows, the accident took place in the middle of a gated neighborhood, and emergency crews flocked to the scene to find the aircraft, which had departed from nearby John Wayne airport, in an almost unrecognizable state. Visible damage to the home occurred with at least one exterior wall showing evidence of the impact.

The incident took place just before 2:00pm PST, and the LA Times reports that four people were aboard the helicopter when it spiraled to the ground. At this time, it’s not known whether all of those who were killed were aboard the aircraft or whether any of the home’s occupants were injured, fatally or otherwise. Newport Beach police have stated that one person on the ground was “involved in the crash,” and Melissa MacBride of Los Angeles’ ABC News affiliate reports that some injuries have been reported, although details remain scarce.

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, as will the National Transportation Safety Board. This KTLA video shows more damage from the scene, and it appears that the helicopter may have clipped the roof of another home on its way down.

This is a developing story, and we will bring you more details as they arrive.

(Via NBC LA, ABC 7 in LA, KTLA & LA Times)