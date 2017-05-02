Speaking at a Women For Women International forum on Tuesday, Hillary Clinton took responsibility for losing the 2016 election but said she was on track to win before news of FBI director James Comey’s letter to Congress about Clinton’s email broke.
“It wasn’t a perfect campaign, there is no such thing,” she told the crowd after a question from Christiane Amanpour. “But I was on the way to winning until the combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28 and Russian Wikileaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me, but got scared off. And the evidence for that intervening event is I think compelling, persuasive. And so we overcame a lot, we overcame an enormous barrage of negativity, of false equivalency, and so much else.” Clinton also described Russian interference into the election as unprecedented.
Clinton also admitted that reliving the election is a “painful process,” that she would be writing about in a new book. “I was the candidate. I was the person who was on the ballot and I am very aware of you know the challenges, the problems, the shortfalls that we had,” she said. “Again, I will write all this out for you.”
A political newbie, upper middle class, black man overcomes having a Muslim name, a Kenyan father, questions about his birth certificate, and Rev. Wright in this racist ass country to be POTUS. Yet rich white woman who has been in politics longer than I have been alive can’t overcome real emails that people on her staff actually wrote. Fuck outta here with your excuses. Maybe it is just you Hillary.
She lost because the Dems don’t have a central message. Bernie was the closest to a message with his income inequality stance.
Hillary needs to go away. She gamed the DNC to force out Bernie and still got beat. The Democrats need a young Biden-type with Sanders main message.
Maybe next time make a stop in some states (WI for example) after the primary and not lose areas of the country that have been Dem strongholds for the last couple decades…