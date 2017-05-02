Hillary Clinton made some very candid remarks about the election in an appearance on Tuesday… See more video on UPROXX.com A post shared by UPROXX News (@uproxxnews) on May 2, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

Speaking at a Women For Women International forum on Tuesday, Hillary Clinton took responsibility for losing the 2016 election but said she was on track to win before news of FBI director James Comey’s letter to Congress about Clinton’s email broke.

“It wasn’t a perfect campaign, there is no such thing,” she told the crowd after a question from Christiane Amanpour. “But I was on the way to winning until the combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28 and Russian Wikileaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me, but got scared off. And the evidence for that intervening event is I think compelling, persuasive. And so we overcame a lot, we overcame an enormous barrage of negativity, of false equivalency, and so much else.” Clinton also described Russian interference into the election as unprecedented.

Clinton also admitted that reliving the election is a “painful process,” that she would be writing about in a new book. “I was the candidate. I was the person who was on the ballot and I am very aware of you know the challenges, the problems, the shortfalls that we had,” she said. “Again, I will write all this out for you.”