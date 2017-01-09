Beyond a few appearances in cheese shops and walking her dog in the woods, Hillary Clinton has kept out of the spotlight after her presidential election loss. Despite her low profile, Hillary, Bill, and Chelsea Clinton made it to Broadway’s final showing of The Color Purple on Sunday evening and were greeted by an adoring audience. According to multiple social media blurbs and cell phone videos, Hillary received a standing ovation multiple times when she and her family arrived at the show, and once more after the cast acknowledged her after the show concluded.
Hillary Clinton Made A Rare Public Appearance At ‘The Color Purple’ And Received A Standing Ovation
