Trump Fired Omarosa Twice. Now He's Hiring Her

Hillary Clinton Made A Rare Public Appearance At ‘The Color Purple’ And Received A Standing Ovation

01.08.17 1 hour ago

Beyond a few appearances in cheese shops and walking her dog in the woods, Hillary Clinton has kept out of the spotlight after her presidential election loss. Despite her low profile, Hillary, Bill, and Chelsea Clinton made it to Broadway’s final showing of The Color Purple on Sunday evening and were greeted by an adoring audience. According to multiple social media blurbs and cell phone videos, Hillary received a standing ovation multiple times when she and her family arrived at the show, and once more after the cast acknowledged her after the show concluded.

TAGSelection 2016hillary clinton

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 hours ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 29 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP