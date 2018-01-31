Getty Image

Minutes before Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address, Hillary Clinton took to Facebook to publicly acknowledge a report of her refusing to fire her then-faith advisor Burns Strider for sexual misconduct during her 2008 campaign. Clinton has taken flack for the move from the growing #MeToo movement, which has raised awareness and empowered sexual abuse victims to come forward with their stories safely.

In the Facebook post, Clinton went into detail (without actually saying the name “Burns Strider”) about how she handled the situation and is forthright by saying “If I had it to do again, I wouldn’t.” Clinton then explained the steps she took at the time to mitigate this behavior and its effect on the victim and her staff: