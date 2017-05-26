Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In 1969, Hillary Clinton delivered a now-infamous graduation speech at Wellesley College. In it, she responded, seemingly off-the-cuff, to comments made by Massachusetts Republican Sen. Edward Brooke about how it was pointless, especially for women, to protest the Vietnam War. “We’re not in the positions yet of leadership and power,” she said, “but we do have that indispensable element of criticizing and constructive protest.” Nearly 50 years later, Clinton is again making headlines over comments made at Wellesley.

The former Democratic presidential candidate told students that they’re graduating at a time of a “full-fledged assault on truth and reason.” Clinton continued, “When people in power invent their own facts and attack those who question them, it can mark the beginning of the end of a free society. That is not hyperbole, it is what authoritarian regimes throughout history have done… They attempt to control reality. Some are even denying things we see with our own eyes, like the size of crowds.”

In case you can’t read between those lines, Clinton also drew a parallel between then, when Richard Nixon was president, and now (Trump was never mentioned by name). “We were furious about the past presidential election of a man whose presidency would eventually end in disgrace with his impeachment for obstruction of justice,” she said to applause. “After firing the person heading the investigation into him at the Department of Justice.”