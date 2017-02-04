Majority Of Senators Speaking Out Against #MuslimBan

Homeland Security Upholds A Judge’s Nationwide Suspension Of Donald Trump’s Muslim Travel Ban

02.04.17 46 mins ago

Getty Image

On Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would be suspending all actions connected to Donald Trump’s immigration ban executive order. According to CNN, the announcement follows a decision by a Seattle-based federal judge granting a temporary restraining order on the ban forbidding immigrants from seven countries with largely Muslim populations from entering the U.S.

Acting Homeland Security Press Secretary Gillian Christensen said the department would continue with regular inspections of travelers, but for now, they are acting by the judge’s order:

“In accordance with the judge’s ruling, DHS has suspended any and all actions implementing the affected sections of the Executive Order entitled, ‘Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.’ This includes actions to suspend passenger system rules that flag travelers for operational action subject to the Executive Order.”

Trump was not too pleased with the judge’s decision, tweeting his displeasure with the move:

The “so-called” judge in question is U.S. District Judge James Robart, who was appointed by President George W. Bush and confirmed in a 99-0 positive vote by the U.S. Senate. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer defended Robart against Trump’s criticisms:

Along with the announcement from Homeland Security, the State Department said it would be reversing the decision to cancel visas as part of Trump’s order. There was a cloud of hysteria over that particular decision, as approximately 60,000 visas were revoked and it was unknown how long the people who had them revoked would be without them.

(Via CNN)

TAGSdonald trumpexecutive orderImmigration Banmuslim ban

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 5 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP