On Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would be suspending all actions connected to Donald Trump’s immigration ban executive order. According to CNN, the announcement follows a decision by a Seattle-based federal judge granting a temporary restraining order on the ban forbidding immigrants from seven countries with largely Muslim populations from entering the U.S.

Acting Homeland Security Press Secretary Gillian Christensen said the department would continue with regular inspections of travelers, but for now, they are acting by the judge’s order:

“In accordance with the judge’s ruling, DHS has suspended any and all actions implementing the affected sections of the Executive Order entitled, ‘Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.’ This includes actions to suspend passenger system rules that flag travelers for operational action subject to the Executive Order.”

Trump was not too pleased with the judge’s decision, tweeting his displeasure with the move:

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

The “so-called” judge in question is U.S. District Judge James Robart, who was appointed by President George W. Bush and confirmed in a 99-0 positive vote by the U.S. Senate. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer defended Robart against Trump’s criticisms:

POTUS's attack on Judge Robart shows a disdain for an ind. judiciary that doesn't bend to his wishes & lack of respect for the Constitution. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 4, 2017

Pres Trump's actions raise the bar higher for his SCOTUS nom. Gorsuch's ability to be an ind. check will be front & center in this process. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 4, 2017

Along with the announcement from Homeland Security, the State Department said it would be reversing the decision to cancel visas as part of Trump’s order. There was a cloud of hysteria over that particular decision, as approximately 60,000 visas were revoked and it was unknown how long the people who had them revoked would be without them.

(Via CNN)