Now that the dust is settling from a whirlwind first 100 days of the Trump administration, the House Intelligence Committee is focusing on moving forward with its investigation of alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. One of the first people the committee wants to hear from is former acting Attorney General Sally Yates. In addition to Yates, the committee has requested multiple other senior Obama administration officials testify on what they know about Russia’s alleged election interference, and what, if any, role Team Trump had in aiding that effort.

Yates would likely follow appearances (set to take place on Tuesday, May 2nd) by FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers. Yates was originally scheduled to stand before the committee back in March, but then-head of the Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes, tried to block her testimony by saying it would violate the presidential communication privilege. Nunes has since relinquished the chair, allowing the committee to reschedule the previously scheduled hearings. He’s now under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for his possible collusion with the White House.

NBC obtains letter from Yates lawyers to WH stating her intent to testify despite attempt to block her Same day: Nunes canceled her hearing pic.twitter.com/AsfrLSEuEe — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 28, 2017

Yates is especially vital to the Intelligence Committee’s investigation, for she was the first person to blow the whistle on former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn and his previous meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. This led to the resignation of Flynn after he lied to the FBI and Vice President Mike Pence.

(Via The Hill and Politico)