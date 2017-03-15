Ten days after Donald Trump made unfounded wiretapping accusations against Obama, the House Intelligence Committee has brought down their judgmental hammer. The president provided no evidence at the time, and the White House missed the deadline for doing the same, so the resulting ruckus has seen increasing levels of ridiculousness from his spokespeople. Kellyanne Conway spouted some gibberish about “microwaves” that spy, and Sean Spicer finally tried the “he didn’t mean it” excuse, but House Intel leaders are ready to shut this show down.
Trump’s baseless claims of a very serious crime by a former president arrived a few days after right-wing radio host Mark Levin tossed out a conspiracy theory of Obama running a “silent coup” against the president. Breitbart wrapped the theory up in Trump-friendly packaging, and the rest shall soon be history. The top Republican and Democrat from the House Intel Committee delivered a simple statement that surely will not please the president:
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said Wednesday that neither he nor the ranking Democrat on the committee have seen any evidence that then-President Barack Obama wiretapped Donald Trump last year, and want the Justice Department to respond to their requests from information by March 20.
“We don’t have any evidence that that took place and in fact I don’t believe — just in the last week of time, the people we’ve talked to — I don’t think there was an actual tap of Trump Tower,” Nunes said at a news conference, in reference to the baseless claim originally made by Trump.
Where does this non-scandal go from here? FBI Director James Comey is preparing to testify at a further hearing, but since Comey already asked the Justice Department to publicly reject Trump’s accusations, there’s no mystery on what stance he shall take. (Just FYI, Comey is expected to reveal whether the FBI is investigating Trump-Russia ties at some point later today.)
The president hasn’t yet tweeted about this new development, and he may be trying to physically restrain himself as we speak. After all, his accusations were not only prompted by a whack-ass conspiracy theory, but he’d also recently gone “ballistic” on staff after Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recusal from all investigations into Trump-Russia ties.
And speaking of Sessions, he wants absolutely no part of this wiretapping mess. MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin tweeted Sessions simple “Um, no” answer to whether he may have influenced Trump into thinking he was wiretapped.
Libel? Libel.
So he lied then. Can we call it a lie now? Is that allowed? Does anyone in Congress or the press know that that word exists and its definition applies to what Trump says most of the time? Should would be nice to hear public officials and the media actually accurately describe what Trump says using the well-earned and appropriate terminology instead of sugar-coating it to avoid accusation of bias. The President lied to our faces and it’s the job of Congress and the media to tell the American public that the President is openly lying to their faces.
Backstabbed by objective reality.
The fact that so very few members of the Republican party categorically denounced or rejected Trump’s nonsense is all the proof I need to know that these fucks don’t actually care about this country. They can claim to be the party of “real” patriotism and hump the flag til it burns when they piss, but you can’t let someone, anyone, anywhere, attack the office (forget all the implications of attacking Barack Obama, the man) like that and not be absolutely repulsed. No evidence to be found and people were actually doing the “well, let’s wait and see how the investigation works out..” WHAT INVESTIGATION? That’s not how any of this works. Just look at the juxtaposition of Obama’s citizenship still somehow being a question mark for a lot of people and Trump farting this wild-claim into existence is somehow in the realm of possibility, of legitimate consideration by elected members of office.
How would the flag burn when…ohh, pissing itself would burn. Took me a sec.
wikileaks will probably release something proving or suggesting that Trump was being spied on. Triggered liberals so upset even though there is proof the CIA was spying on everyone, Trump being no exception.
Since the CIA answers to Trump now, should be pretty easy to find the proof. Where is it? You said it exists, I’d love to see it. No, cameras in the microwave don’t count, sorry.
We’re not the ones upset, snowflake. Your orange micro-peened cult leader is the one ranting and raving, like a little bitch.
The issue isn’t Drumpf being spied on. He is under surveillance and rightfully. He’s a shady fuck.
The issue is that he is blaming and accusing Obama personally. The president doesn’t make that call. So Drumpf is accusing Obama of a felony.
Are we up to speed on that yet?