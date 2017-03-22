Comey's Terrifying Testimony On Russia And Trump

Communications By Trump And Some Of His Associates Were Monitored By U.S. Intelligence Via ‘Incidental Collection’

News Editor
03.22.17

On Wednesday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes held a press conference to provide updates on the investigation into alleged links between the Trump campaign and Russia. Nunes revealed that some relevant information had fallen into his hands during the course of digging. So, he cut to the chase while reporting that some communications by Donald Trump and his transition team were intercepted in what he called an “incidental collection” of surveillance.

As Nunes stated, the information was collected between Election Day and Inauguration Day and “was legally brought to me by sources who thought we should know it.” Nunes (who couldn’t reveal much, obviously) relayed that some of Trump’s personal discussions may have been in the mix, but here’s what this information definitely included:

“Details about U.S. persons associated with the incoming administration. Details with little or no apparent foreign intelligence value were widely circulated in intelligence committee reporting … I can confirm that additional names of Trump transition team members were unmasked … and finally, I want to be clear — none of this surveillance was related to Russia or the investigation of Russian activities or of the Trump team.”

So, was this information collected as part of an unrelated investigation? Nunes didn’t elaborate. He further revealed that this information was obtained formally and through legal measures (the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act), which may have been an attempt to ward off a Trump “I told you so” about his baseless wiretapping accusation against Obama. Nunes revealed that while this information was legally collected, he’s still “concerned” and says he will soon brief Trump on what was collected. Get ready for a tweetstorm?

You can watch the full Nunes press conference below.

Subscribe to UPROXX

Around The Web

TAGScentral intelligence agencyCONGRESSDevin Nunesdonald trumpwiretapping
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 5 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP