Today’s latest Twitter rant by Donald Trump struck a nerve with many across the nation. Plenty questioned why and asked for the proof that President Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower as the current president was alleging. Others took it as another moment to criticize Trump for his numerous outbursts and comments that have puzzled folks since Trump began his campaign.

But House of Cards creator Beau Willmon decided to take the outburst from the president in a different direction. Instead of questioning the words or ranting about their effect on the country, Willmon instead turned his attention to Twitter and what the social media platform should do with Trump’s accounts. The man behind House of Cards points out that Trump’s tweets have “crossed a line” and that as president, he is in a unique position that no other user on Twitter can claim to be in.

Across 16 tweets, Willmon makes his case and uses Trump’s past actions to form the base for Twitter to delete the accounts.

1. Today's tantrum is just the latest example of why @realDonaldTrump & @POTUS must be removed from @Twitter. Here's my full argument… — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) March 4, 2017

2. Only one person on @Twitter is President of the United States. That comes with a supreme and unique responsibility unlike any other user. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) March 4, 2017

3. What the President tweets has real and significant impact on the business of governance, world affairs and national security. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) March 4, 2017

4. President Trump has consistently made misleading claims, attacked the judiciary and threatened sovereign states, the press & public. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) March 4, 2017

5. His tweets recklessly bypass diplomatic channels without consultation from the State Department, IC or the Pentagon. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) March 4, 2017

6. Even as a private citizen it is arguable that he has violated Twitter rules regarding violent threats, harassment and hateful conduct. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) March 4, 2017

7. Certainly in the unique position of @POTUS the repercussions and intimations his tweets cross these lines. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) March 4, 2017

8. Today's outburst is broadcasting to foreign leaders his continuing impulsiveness, recklessness, delusion & ignorance about gov't. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) March 4, 2017