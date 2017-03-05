Today’s latest Twitter rant by Donald Trump struck a nerve with many across the nation. Plenty questioned why and asked for the proof that President Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower as the current president was alleging. Others took it as another moment to criticize Trump for his numerous outbursts and comments that have puzzled folks since Trump began his campaign.
But House of Cards creator Beau Willmon decided to take the outburst from the president in a different direction. Instead of questioning the words or ranting about their effect on the country, Willmon instead turned his attention to Twitter and what the social media platform should do with Trump’s accounts. The man behind House of Cards points out that Trump’s tweets have “crossed a line” and that as president, he is in a unique position that no other user on Twitter can claim to be in.
Across 16 tweets, Willmon makes his case and uses Trump’s past actions to form the base for Twitter to delete the accounts.
Join The Discussion: Log In With