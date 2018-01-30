President Trump has been doing his best to shake up the FBI due to his fury over the Justice Department’s probe into Trump campaign collusion with Russia. Before firing James Comey as the bureau’s director, he pressured him to kill the investigation into Michael Flynn. Trump then tried to push Director Christopher Wray to fire his deputy, Andrew McCabe, who has since stepped down. Trump even reportedly tried to discredit several FBI witnesses on Russia, and now it looks like he’ll receive help from House Republicans, who have voted to release a secret memo that will serve Trump’s interests.
The New York Times reports that, right down party lines, the House Intelligence Committee has determined that the memo (which has been the subject of much contention and speculation) will soon be available to the public despite Justice Department warnings that releasing it would be “extraordinarily reckless.” That determination arrived after committee head Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) finally allowed Wray to review the memo and, according to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-MA), Wray didn’t feel great about releasing it.
The memo is said to heavily rely upon “cherry-picked facts” to discredit the FBI’s surveillance of sketchy Trump campaign advisor Carter Page, poke holes in the Russia probe, and zero in on the next-most-likely Trump target:
[The memo] is said to contend that officials from the two agencies were not forthcoming to a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court judge. Republicans accuse the agencies of not properly disclosing that the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign helped finance research that was used to obtain a warrant for surveillance of Carter Page, a Trump campaign adviser. The research presented to the judge was assembled by a former British intelligence officer, Christopher Steele.
The memo is not limited to actions taken by the Obama administration, though … the memo reveals that Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, a top Trump appointee, signed off an application to extend the surveillance of Mr. Page shortly after taking office last spring. The renewal shows that the Justice Department under Mr. Trump saw reason to believe that Mr. Page was acting as a Russian agent.
Indeed, it seems that Rosenstein now has a bullseye on his chest in the eyes of House Republicans and Trump, who is said to partially blame the deputy AG for the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Justice Department’s Russia probe. CNN recently reported that Trump, who appointed Rosenstein, now wants to fire him over the Russia mess, and this memo looks to be geared toward that eventual goal.
The three-and-a-half page memo has been reviewed by all House members. As of now, there are no further details on when it shall reach public eyes.
Is it okay to riot yet? Because I feel like a riot is in order.
This is the baffle them with bullshit attack. Nunes is Drumpf’s dog. He was part of the pussy grabber’s transition team. He is heading the investigation into the FBI investigation into the pussy grabber’s transition team. What’s wrong with this picture?
It’s all part of a serious investigation into the acts of treason by the president and his crime family, and the republicans are helping cover up the crimes. They voted to release their version of the memo that they wrote themselves, and declined to allow the Democrats to tell the rest of the story. The party of liars, cheats, and thieves, are doing what they do.
Not a word in the article about the republicans voting down the Democrats releasing their responses to the bullshit memo? WTF?
Did I miss it?
Yeah, the Democrat’s memo that was blocked wasn’t mentioned.
Makes you wonder how many dominoes they’re trying to keep from falling.
The most damning thing is the white house is not going to follow up on the russia sanctions that passed both houses almost unanimously.
This is why I absolutely love Chris Cuomo’s new show. The way he grilled Nancy Pelosi is something we haven’t seen on CNN in quite some time. She seemed visibly shaken that Cuomo was taking her to task for the Democrats essentially lying down and dying in not having a plan of action after the House Intel committee voted down the Democrats’ response.
It’s nice to see someone with some teeth on CNN, and I look forward to Cuomo pushing our leaders for answers rather than letting them dance around every question.