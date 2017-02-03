House Republicans have taken the first step in repealing a restriction on gun sales put in place by President Obama in the closing days of his administration. The regulation required the Social Security Administration to share national background check system information on those with mental illness according to CNN. The rule was meant to place checks on those with mental illness from purchasing a firearm, with a focus on those “considered incapable of managing their own disability benefits due mental illness.”
The regulation faced criticism from the National Rifle Association and American Civil Liberties Union for “casting too wide a net” and ignoring due process. According to CNN, critics felt that the broad rules used to add people to the database would not bar someone from buying a gun:
“The Social Security Administration not only overstepped its mission with this regulation, it discriminated against certain Americans with disabilities who receive Social Security benefits. The agency should be focused on serving all of its beneficiaries, not picking and choosing whose Second Amendment rights to deny,” said Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, who chairs the Ways and Means Committee.
I’maure republicans and the NRA will have someone else to blame the next time a crazy person who could have been prevented shoots up a mall.
Was this an executive order by Obama ? If so, maybe he shouldn’t have waited until the end of his 8 years.
Jesus, the NRA AND ACLU were against it? How did any of us know what to feel?
Try just reading it.
I am a former owner of an ALF (Assisted Living Facility) that specialized in LMH (Limited Mental Health).
This means that our clientele on average consisted those aged 35 – 55.
ALFs are not locked down facilities and the residents were able to come and go. We assisted them with medication assistance, daily activities, and daily monitoring.
Most of our residents were case managed which means that they had someone who took care of paying their bills which included rent (for my facility), and any other bills that the resident would have.
But every once and a while we would have a resident that would be their own payor. Those were always the hardest to get paid from.
On one occasion, a resident returned from an outing with an application. I usually ignored what they brought into the facility (unless it was liquor, drugs, or weapons). But in this case the resident was filling out some paperwork at the dinning room table. I walked over to ask them how their day was and I was able to see that the resident was filling out a background check form to purchase a gun.
This was terrifying. This resident would pass the screening. They were never arrested, but this same person believed that the show The Big Bang theory was real and that he was a member of the cast. Certain episodes would make him angry. So angry to the point that he would try to pick fights with other residents.
Luckily his application went “missing” and he never brought back another application.
There needs to be something in place to restrict gun purchases from those with mental health needs. If I did not see the application, the resident might have used their SSDI check to purchase a gun and there would have been nothing in place to prevent this.
Yeah, due process is dumb. Let’s just pick and choose who gets which rights with no take backsies
Yeah, rights for everyone! That means drivers licenses for the blind and alcohol sales to kids, too, right?
Oh the NRA is so easy to understand. They lobby for guns and ammo manufacturers. Does legislation mean that less people are eligible to buy guns and ammunition? OPPOSE! Oppose that legislation! That’s fewer customers, people. Doesn’t matter why or for what reason, only that there are fewer, which is a bad thing. When mentally ill people need ammo, well shit, they’re Americans right? They need to get that ammo. Why put up unnecessary restrictions? Lets just argue about how to define mentally ill people, because that seems like a perfectly acceptable alternative argument to engage in.
From seeking therapy for mental health myself, I completely agree with you a deep discussion about defining mentally ill is sorely needed. One thing that I keep thinking about is that a person is defined as mentally ill only if they seek help. Too many times, people who need help don’t go for fear of being stigmatized, can’t afford it, or they think they are fine.
I guess this means that Trump would now pass a background check?