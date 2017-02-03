Getty Image

House Republicans have taken the first step in repealing a restriction on gun sales put in place by President Obama in the closing days of his administration. The regulation required the Social Security Administration to share national background check system information on those with mental illness according to CNN. The rule was meant to place checks on those with mental illness from purchasing a firearm, with a focus on those “considered incapable of managing their own disability benefits due mental illness.”

The regulation faced criticism from the National Rifle Association and American Civil Liberties Union for “casting too wide a net” and ignoring due process. According to CNN, critics felt that the broad rules used to add people to the database would not bar someone from buying a gun: