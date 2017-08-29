Getty Image

As Tropical Storm Harvey returns to make another landfall on Houston and conditions worsen, more and more people are being rescued (over 3,400 by Houston police alone) and pushing shelters to their maximum capacities — leading to more openings of shelters. Despite the number of rescues made by first responders and volunteers, not everyone can be saved. The body count from this disaster won’t be known for some time, but unfortunately, deaths have started being reported, including a Houston police officer.

According to Houston Police Department officials, a veteran officer became trapped in the floodwaters Sunday morning while driving his patrol car to work, and he drowned at I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road in northern Houston. The identity of the officer was being withheld until his family could be notified, but he had been with the department for over 30 years. According to the Houston Chronicle:

“He was trying different routes, and took a wrong turn,” one high-ranking official said, asking not to be identified. After getting trapped in high water, the officer tried to get out but was unable to.

Officials in Houston have stated that Harvey is an ongoing rescue operation despite the record-breaking rainfall and the storm’s imminent return to the area.

(Via Houston Chronicle)