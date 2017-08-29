A Veteran Houston Police Officer Drowned In High Water While Driving To Work During Harvey

#Texas #Disasters
08.29.17 59 mins ago

Getty Image

As Tropical Storm Harvey returns to make another landfall on Houston and conditions worsen, more and more people are being rescued (over 3,400 by Houston police alone) and pushing shelters to their maximum capacities — leading to more openings of shelters. Despite the number of rescues made by first responders and volunteers, not everyone can be saved. The body count from this disaster won’t be known for some time, but unfortunately, deaths have started being reported, including a Houston police officer.

According to Houston Police Department officials, a veteran officer became trapped in the floodwaters Sunday morning while driving his patrol car to work, and he drowned at I-45 and the Hardy Toll Road in northern Houston. The identity of the officer was being withheld until his family could be notified, but he had been with the department for over 30 years. According to the Houston Chronicle:

“He was trying different routes, and took a wrong turn,” one high-ranking official said, asking not to be identified.

After getting trapped in high water, the officer tried to get out but was unable to.

Officials in Houston have stated that Harvey is an ongoing rescue operation despite the record-breaking rainfall and the storm’s imminent return to the area.

(Via Houston Chronicle)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Texas#Disasters
TAGSDISASTERSHOUSTONhurricane harveyHurricanesTEXAS

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 5 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 30 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP