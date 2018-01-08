Getty Image

Things are not going well for the Trump administration. The president is afraid to take questions from the press, and the Russia investigation and potential for obstruction of justice charges continue to build momentum. A recent tell-all book added explosive allegations (backed up by recordings) to the mix, and allegations of Trump’s poor mental health are flying everywhere.

All of this has plenty in Washington thinking about the 25th Amendment. So what is the 25th Amendment? And why wouldn’t it work on Trump?