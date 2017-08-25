Looking back to 2004, such quaint times they seemed, now. Democratic candidate Howard Dean had been looking like a strong contender for his party’s nomination, but after having already come in third behind John Kerry and John Edwards in the Iowa Caucus, he made a funny yell and his White House dreams were shattered for good. Fast forward to 2017, and we have elected a man who — during his presidential campaign alone — joked on a hot mic about assaulting women, called Mexicans rapists and criminals, and childishly name-called anyone who questioned or opposed him.

You know who that fact is probably not lost on? Dean himself, who like most liberals, has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump — although sometimes he maybe takes it a bit far, such as openly suggesting that the then-candidate was a cokehead after the first presidential debate.

Likewise, in a segment discussing what President Barack Obama has been up to since leaving office on Morning Joe Friday morning, Dean suggested that if the Democratic party is going to have any hope, we need another young, enigmatic candidate like Obama for the 2020 election.

And then he said this:

I’m hoping the next presidential candidate is under 50 or at least under 55 in our party. We have go to transfer this over to the next generation. The Trump election, I think, was in a sense, their generation’s Edmund Pettus Bridge or Kent State. Their principles have been violated as a whole generation, but they’re going to have to fight through this for themselves. Obama can’t do it. He is not the president anymore.

Dean was of course referring to the shooting deaths of four college students at the university during a Vietnam War protest in 1970, and an Alabama bridge that’s named after a Ku Klux Klan leader.