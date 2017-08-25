Hurricane Harvey Reaches ‘Major’ Category 3 Status Before Roaring Into Texas For A Late Friday Landfall

#Texas
08.25.17 1 min ago

On Friday morning, Hurricane Harvey proved to be intensifying at an alarming rate, and the trend has continued. As of mid-afternoon, Harvey has surpassed the Category 3 threshold and now carries sustained winds of over 120 mph, thereby qualifying it as a “major” hurricane. The storm is still projected to strike the U.S. mainland just north of Corpus Christi, where power outages are already occurring.

Mandatory evacuations continue in many communities, although Corpus Christi is operating through a voluntary-evacuation policy. These social media video show the action already taking place from a holdout perspective.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Texas
TAGShurricane harveyHurricanesLouisiananew orleansTEXASWeather

Make The Most Of Summer '17

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

and 08.24.17 24 hours ago 4 Comments
The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 1 week ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP