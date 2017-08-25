President Trump may issue a major disaster declaration before Hurricane #Harvey makes landfall https://t.co/eSicc6SSr1 pic.twitter.com/KMsFyqaAQb — CNN (@CNN) August 25, 2017

On Friday morning, Hurricane Harvey proved to be intensifying at an alarming rate, and the trend has continued. As of mid-afternoon, Harvey has surpassed the Category 3 threshold and now carries sustained winds of over 120 mph, thereby qualifying it as a “major” hurricane. The storm is still projected to strike the U.S. mainland just north of Corpus Christi, where power outages are already occurring.

Mandatory evacuations continue in many communities, although Corpus Christi is operating through a voluntary-evacuation policy. These social media video show the action already taking place from a holdout perspective.

My parents lost power already. The wind has really kicked up. My dad sent me this video. #HurricaneHarvey #CorpusChristi pic.twitter.com/13yaeP03nh — Tara Morgan (@tarawsyx6) August 25, 2017