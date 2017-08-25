Hurricane Harvey Reaches ‘Major’ Category 3 Status Before Roaring Into Texas For A Late Friday Landfall

#Texas
News Editor
08.25.17

On Friday morning, Hurricane Harvey proved to be intensifying at an alarming rate, and the trend has continued. As of mid-afternoon, Harvey has surpassed the Category 3 threshold and now carries sustained winds of over 120 mph, thereby qualifying it as a “major” hurricane. The storm is still projected to strike the U.S. mainland just north of Corpus Christi, where power outages are already occurring.

Mandatory evacuations continue in many communities, although Corpus Christi is operating through a voluntary-evacuation policy. These social media video show the action already taking place from a holdout perspective.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Texas
TAGShurricane harveyHurricanesLouisiananew orleansTEXASWeather

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 5 hours ago
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 day ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 1 week ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP