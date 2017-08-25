JUST IN: #Harvey2017 has become a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 130 mph https://t.co/UMtPzEant3 https://t.co/a1v70Rifmw — CNN (@CNN) August 25, 2017

Not long after Hurricane Harvey was upgraded to a Category 3 storm on Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center updated its official assessment of the ever-intensifying storm. The Associated Press now reports that Harvey, which is slated to hit just north of the coastal city of Corpus Christi first, is now a Category 4 hurricane. This means that the massive front currently barreling towards Texas and parts of Louisiana can sustain winds of up to 130 mph. As for Harvey’s timeline, experts are predicting that the storm will ultimately strike land late Friday night or early Saturday morning, at the latest.

Hurricane Harvey is now a Category 4 storm. The last time Cat 4 storm hit TX was in 1961 (Carla). Charlie, in 2004, struck Florida. #txwx pic.twitter.com/H9DJ3jTGKu — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) August 25, 2017

Harvey, which meteorologists were predicting would bring “astounding” strength and produce “life-threatening” floods along the Texas and Louisiana coastlines long before it reached Category 3 status, will prove disastrous for the region. It will also be unique, as the last Category 4 storm to make landfall in Texas was Hurricane Carla in 1961. According to meteorologist Eric Holthaus, Harvey will be the seventh hurricane of such magnitude to strike Texas since storms were first recorded, and the third during the last 100 years. Or as another popular tweet pointed out, smart phones didn’t exist during America’s last Category 4 storm.

Cameras aboard the International Space Station show Category 4 Hurricane #Harvey approaching the Texas coast. https://t.co/rBewnXq8Yu pic.twitter.com/Fp81YIF7A5 — ABC News (@ABC) August 25, 2017

(Via Associated Press and CNN)