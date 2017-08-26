At Least One Person Is Dead After Hurricane Harvey Swept Into Texas, Devastating Rockport and Other Cities

08.26.17

Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas and Louisiana last night as a Category Four storm, leaving at least one person is dead and dozens injured amidst terrible devastation in coastal cities. Rockport, Texas was among the hardest hit, but Harvey isn’t finished yet—though it has been steadily losing power and is now downgraded to a Tropical Storm, Harvey will continue dumping rain as it moves inland. Meteorologists warn Harvey could lead to more extreme weather throughout the storm’s path, including tornados and flooding.

The one known casualty in Rockport died in a house fire that broke out during the storm, but the death toll could rise as residents and rescue operations begin to sort through the rubble left by one of the most powerful hurricanes to make U.S. landfall in the past decade. Many buildings along the cost haven’t stood up well to the awful force of the winds and rain. A big percentage of the injuries reported have resulted from buildings collapsing or roofs caving in, complicating evacuation and rescue efforts. 300,000 are without power.

“There’s been widespread devastation,” Rockport Mayor Charles Wax said. “We’ve already taken a severe blow from the storm, but we’re anticipating another one when the flooding comes.”

