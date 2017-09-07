Hurricane Irma Devastates Barbuda, Leaving The Island ‘Totally Demolished’

09.06.17 1 hour ago

The Prime Minister Antigua and Barbuda says “Barbuda is literally rubble” following the devastating effects of Hurricane Irma. Speaking with ABS TV/Radio Antigua, Gaston Browne described the impact of the category 5 storm on the island in catastrophic terms.

“The entire housing stock was damaged,” said Browne. “It is just a total devastation.”

Government officials believe the storm has damaged 90% of the structures on Barbuda. The hurricane is being blamed for the death of at least one person on the island bringing the current death total associated with Hurricane Irma to three. The storm’s effects in Barbuda even impacted their ability to communicate with neighbouring nations.

Puerto Rico has reportedly seen 600,000 people lose power as Hurricane Irma continues down its path of destruction. The AP reports that 14 hospitals have lost power during the storm and are relying on generators. President Donald Trump has spoken with governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rosselló to express support. In the readout of the call, the statement notes that FEMA has been working in coordination with Puerto Rico’s emergency management staff.

Florida, Georgia and South Carolina are among the states bracing for Hurricane Irma with cancellations and evacuations becoming more frequent by the minute.

(Via CNN)

Around The Web

TAGSBarbudahurricane irmaHurricanesWeather

What Unites Us

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP