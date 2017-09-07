Images show Irma damage in Barbuda; officials say destruction could be "upwards of 90%" https://t.co/5WpCIuCk4d https://t.co/GBjTj9ZeXz — CNN (@CNN) September 6, 2017

The Prime Minister Antigua and Barbuda says “Barbuda is literally rubble” following the devastating effects of Hurricane Irma. Speaking with ABS TV/Radio Antigua, Gaston Browne described the impact of the category 5 storm on the island in catastrophic terms.

“The entire housing stock was damaged,” said Browne. “It is just a total devastation.”

Government officials believe the storm has damaged 90% of the structures on Barbuda. The hurricane is being blamed for the death of at least one person on the island bringing the current death total associated with Hurricane Irma to three. The storm’s effects in Barbuda even impacted their ability to communicate with neighbouring nations.

@abstvradio flying over #barbuda with PM Gaston Brown. Brown said country is rubble..60% of homes destroyed.

Pics courtesy of @abstvradio pic.twitter.com/PZSSPdtoI3 — John Shull (@the_real_shull) September 6, 2017

Puerto Rico has reportedly seen 600,000 people lose power as Hurricane Irma continues down its path of destruction. The AP reports that 14 hospitals have lost power during the storm and are relying on generators. President Donald Trump has spoken with governor of Puerto Rico Ricardo Rosselló to express support. In the readout of the call, the statement notes that FEMA has been working in coordination with Puerto Rico’s emergency management staff.

Irma approaches Puerto Rico. Cat 5 storm will be 35 miles from San Juan at around 7 pm EST. Nearly 650K w/out power; 47K w/out water pic.twitter.com/hDWCKo3kQi — Dánica Coto (@danicacoto) September 6, 2017

Florida, Georgia and South Carolina are among the states bracing for Hurricane Irma with cancellations and evacuations becoming more frequent by the minute.

(Via CNN)