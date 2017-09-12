During Hurricane Irma’s devastating tour of Florida, the storm left the Keys in a shambles before tearing up the Gulf Coast. The system — which ripped through all five categories of hurricane status and a few tropical storm phases — is currently a tropical depression that’s flooding South Carolina and causing rampant power outages in Georgia. However, Irma was relatively kind to Disney World — which shut down for the fifth time in its entire history — and Universal Orlando. As the above photo and below video indicate, crews are already working on cleaning up debris at Disney’s various resorts.
Footage of debris from #HurricaneIrma being cleared at #WaltDisneyWorld at the #AnimalKingdomLodge pic.twitter.com/viHMt8jWgP
— Cole Dennis (@coleunbound) September 11, 2017
All things considered, the Magic Kingdom and Epcot Center got pretty darn lucky. Here’s a video of what went down underneath Irma’s eye.
Currently right under the eye of #HurricaneIrma and one of the most powerful storms in decades here at #DisneyWorld Orlando. pic.twitter.com/rXgGShhd1E
— Jay Curtis (@jaycurtis) September 11, 2017
