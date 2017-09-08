Hurricane Irma Is Taking Dead Aim At The Florida Keys

#Florida
09.08.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

No dispute exists regarding Hurricane Irma’s arrival in Florida this weekend. Early Saturday, the first tropical storm winds will begin to batter Miami and surrounding coastal cities with a full-on landfall expected by Sunday morning at the latest. The Category 4 storm is currently packing 150+ mph winds (like Hurricane Jose, which will tear through the Caribbean). Florida Governor Rick Scott has begged residents to heed evacuation orders, along with the Miami Beach mayor, who calls this a “nuclear” storm. And in the Florida Keys, it’s almost too late for people to evacuate, but there’s a little time remaining…

The National Weather Service is now issuing a dire warning for holdouts in the Keys. Mandatory evacuations began days ago for both tourists and residents, but not everyone has heeded those repeated calls. So, here comes the all-caps “THIS IS AS REAL AS IT GETS” and “NOWHERE IN THE FLORIDA KEYS WILL BE SAFE” alarm bells.

Let’s hope those who haven’t yet departed the Keys are able to do so. There’s only one highway that leads to the U.S. mainland, and flights will certainly be limited commodities throughout the weekend. Be safe, everyone.

