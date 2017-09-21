Experts Have Not Ruled Out The Possibility That Hurricane Maria Will Strike The East Coast

#Disasters
News & Culture Writer
09.21.17

Getty Image

Soon after making landfall on Puerto Rico Wednesday morning, startling images and videos of Hurricane Maria’s destruction there and throughout the Caribbean began to surface. Come Thursday morning, the Category 3 storm barreled past the Dominican Republic as its path continued along a northern trajectory current forecasts indicate will put it out into the northern Atlantic Ocean. However, CNN reports experts tracking and predicting Maria’s path haven’t “ruled out” the possibility of its striking the U.S. mainland somewhere along the east coast sometime this weekend or next week.

Maintaining wind speeds of up to 115 miles per hour, Maria’s wrath against the Dominican Republic on Thursday was horrendous. To make matters worse, the island of 10.7 million people has encountered at least 16 inches of rain in certain parts, causing massive flooding and damage to the area. Per a NBC News interview with San Juan, Puerto Rico Mayor Yulin Cruz, however, the latter island’s current state following the then-Category 5 storm’s beating is even more frightening. “I’m just concerned we may not get to everybody in time,” she said. “That is a great weight on my shoulders.”

In another interview, Cruz said “the San Juan that we knew yesterday is no longer there,” and that all of Puerto Rico is “looking at 4 to 6 months without electricity.” U.S. officials monitoring the situation there suggest the entire island could be without power for half a year, which means the nearly 3.5 million people who live their face a very difficult time in the coming months. Just a few weeks prior, Hurricane Irma devastated Puerto Rico and left at least 1 million people without power.

(Via CNN and NBC News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disasters
TAGSDISASTERShurricane mariaHurricanesWeather

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP