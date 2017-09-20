Hurricane Maria slams Puerto Rico with 155mph sustained wind. @npwcnn live from inside the storm in Palmas del Mar https://t.co/4zcRCOZZMw pic.twitter.com/9o99NAiWrV — CNN (@CNN) September 20, 2017

Hurricane Maria made landfall on the southeastern corner of Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm at around 6:15am local time on Wednesday. Previously an “extremely dangerous” Category 5 hurricane when it struck Dominica and other Caribbean islands, Maria’s status abated slightly just before its inner eye wall began crossing into Puerto Rico. And to make matters worse, per CNN’s Brian Stelter and many other reporters covering Maria’s landfall, the storm promptly destroyed a major radar station feeding images to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Hurricane Center and the media.

Reporting from Maria’s landfall, CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh told the New Day anchors he’d “never seen anything like this” just before a sudden gust of wind and rain knocked him and his camera crew back. “The most ferocious gust we’ve seen so far,” he later explained, once he and the cameraman were able to return to their posts on a protected balcony overlooking a beach. Meanwhile, in the capital city of San Juan, correspondent Leyla Santiago documented Maria’s arrival while congregating with first responders and stranded residents sheltering in place at a hotel.

Right now in San Juan…. pic.twitter.com/ac9JJix39r — Leyla Santiago (@leylasantiago) September 20, 2017