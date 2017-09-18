Hurricane Maria’s Path: Who’s In The Crosshairs?

Senior Contributor
09.18.17

Hurricane Maria is already shaping up to be another disaster in a region, the Caribbean, that’s had far too much already. While Puerto Rico braces, the rest of the region is wondering if Maria will follow the path of Irma. So far, not yet, but it’s still very early for a storm that just strengthened to Category 3 level.

The National Oceanic and Aeronautic Administration (NOAA) projects Maria directly hitting Puerto Rico with major hurricane winds and rain, before passing off the coast of the Dominican Republic and going through the Bahamas. Current spaghetti models, where multiple forecasts are layered on top of each other to get a rough idea of the storm’s path, indicate that meterologists largely believe Maria won’t make landfall on the US mainland, much like Hurricane Jose has stayed relatively far away from the Eastern Seaboard.

That might change, however. Much like Irma was projected to hit Miami and instead veered to hit Tampa and even Atlanta, it all depends on where, exactly, Maria turns north. If it does make landfall, it will likely hit further up the coast, with North Carolina being the likely recipient of a hit. So, those along the southern coast should keep a watchful eye on Maria, especially as the storm isn’t projected to lose much strength over the next few days.

(via NOAA)

Around The Web

TAGShurricane mariastormsWeather

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 3 days ago 8 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 6 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP