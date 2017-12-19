While speaking at Oxford Union, Ian McKellen shared his views on the current trend of sexual harassment accusations and possibly caused some controversy in the process. According to The Daily Mail — claiming McKellen said “women are partly to blame” for sexual harassment and “some actresses tell directors they will sleep with them to win roles” — the Lord Of The Rings actor described the realm of entertainment when he first broke in during the ’60s, discussed his own experiences as an observer, and commended those speaking out in recent months:
“I hope we’re going through a period that will help to eradicate it altogether. But from my own experience, when I was starting acting in the early Sixties, the director of the theatre I was working at showed me some photographs he got from women who were wanting jobs. . . some of them had at the bottom of their photograph ‘DRR’ — directors’ rights respected. In other words, if you give me a job, you can have sex with me.
“That was commonplace from people who proposed that they should be a victim. Madness. People have taken advantage of that and encouraged it and it absolutely will not do.”
While this type of claim is sure to have happened at one point and represents the thoughts of the time, it is also sure to rub some the wrong way in the current climate. It also seems to be a comment that is set up to cause trouble online, with many not looking into the full statement.
What the fuck are you doing?
I get you’re almost 80 but like…you think that saying women being willing to sleep with directors for roles means that sexism wasn’t in play there?
He did not said that. He just acknowledged the reality of the business in the 60’s, adding: “Madness. People have taken advantage of that and encouraged it and it absolutely will not do.”. So he is not condoning that type of behaviour at all.
You’re going to really do poorly on your SATs if this is the level of reading comprehension you’re working with son.
He said X happened in the 60’s, which helped fuel Y in the present day.
X = Actresses using their sexuality to gain roles
Y = Dudes thinking all actresses are willing to use their sexuality to gain roles
He said that X was wrong and it lead to the “madness” of Y. He also acknowledges the human nature of wrongful accusations.
Google: McMartin trial
In my opinion, McKellen gave a well thought out and measured statement that wasn’t dumbed down for yokels. So yokels, much like yourself, will most definitely misread what he’s trying to say and attribute their own white-knight b/s on him.
Leave McKellen alone. He’s not a sexist, nor is he saying that all these victims are liars.
KthxBye
Don’t listen to anyone crying about this that didn’t speak out against title IX madness.
Same reason I don’t feel bad for Travis smiley .
O.o
I’ve never heard of Travis Smiley.
Get them Gandalf
“Don’t put the ring on, Fro Hoe.”
No shit women trade sex for roles have you seen some of these skanks act? What? Women never trade sex for anything? That’s like what 90% of NORMAL women do! Hahahah love this old queer bag good actor
Greetings from r/incels. I’m glad you found a new place
Zergz gets banned often huh?
Militant feminist culture: “We need to have open and frank discussion about sexism, harassment, and abuse in all facets of society.”
Any man: “You’re right. I think that…”
MFC: “Sexist! Misogynist!! Oppressor!! Probable rapist!!! Shut up and get out at once!!!”
Nah.
Hit the nail right on be head my man
@Zergzmuch? Forever alone with your neckbeard
Yes, it went on in the 60’s and yes, it STILL goes on today. Saying it doesn’t is naive at best. He’s also right that some get wrongfully accused. That’s why you can’t just take the accused word and immediately convict the accused. People need to get a grip and take a look at the whole situation. People lie all the time. That’s where facts and evidence come into play, and that’s what should be looked at, not just jumping to conviction as soon as the words are spoken. Now, eight to 12 women saying the same thing, well, that’s a form of evidence.
This is why when multiple women come forward it means something.
Call me cynical, but the false accusations thing seems interesting given Mckellen’s work with Spacey at the Old Vic, and having made 4 films with Bryan Singer dating back to 1997. Did Mckellen ever attend one of Singer’s parties?