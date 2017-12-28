Comedian Iliza Shlesinger has something in common with Wonder Woman now it would seem. Both have ended up being the subject of controversy and a lawsuit for “women only” shows. Unlike the DC Comics superheroine, Shlesinger herself is one of the people named in the suit and it is only the latest in what seems to be a string of similar lawsuits for allegedly violating California law according to Variety:
According to the suit, George St. George bought a $30 ticket to Schlesinger’s Nov. 13 show at the Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles, which was advertised as “No Boys Allowed.” St. George and a male friend attempted to enter the show anyway. Initially, they were told they could sit in the back row, but later they were denied entry and offered a refund, the suit contends.
St. George reportedly has been at the center of many lawsuits against “ladies nights” at other public places according to Variety, with his lawyer also making a name for himself as a former secretary for the National Coalition of Men — a group focused on topics like “false rape accusations, fathers’ rights issues, violence against men, and the “myth” that men do not do their fair share of housework” — and his involvement in “150 complaints accusing California businesses of violating the Unruh Civil Rights Act of 1959.” Rava is no longer apart of the group according to an email sent to Variety and his client has never been affiliated. Rava is claiming that the treatment of St. George at the Largo violates the Unruh act and compared it to “racial segregation experienced across the South prior to the civil rights movement” according to The Hollywood Reporter:
“Simply put, it is against many California laws for a business to discriminate against patrons based on their sex or other personal characteristics, such as race or sexual orientation which should surprise no one,” writes Rava. He argues the girls-only show “repudiated hundreds of years of women’s struggles to be viewed as being equal to men and is typical of old-fashioned sexism that might also advise a young woman that her best chance for a happy life is to ace her home economics class and learn how to make a queso dip from Velveeta to catch a good man.”
There is actually a legit argument here. It’s buried underneath a douche and douche lawyer’s past history of being douches, but that doesn’t change the fact it violates law. You can’t have it both ways California.
She took the venue’s money, the venue took his money. The reason the venue took his money is because he bought a ticket for a show that was advertised as being for women only. There’s no way for the venue to prevent someone being this very special kind of ass unless they only sell tickets at the box office on the day of to ensure all purchasers are women.
Much like the cases with the ladies only Wonder Woman screenings, there are plenty of opportunities for a man to see Iliza schlesinger perform comedy in shows that aren’t “ladies only”. He wasn’t denied anything other than the opportunity to see her at that specific time.
This is MRA bullshit, and it makes men look fucking stupid. This type of crap is no different than the assholes that whine about there being a Black Entertainment Television but no White Entertainment Television.
So I looked into it and apparently MRAs in California sued a few years back under the Unruh Civil Rights Act of 1959 to ban “Ladies’ Night” drink discounts. Apparently women getting discounted drinks one night a week in bars was a violation of Men’s civil rights. So yes, “Ladies Night” discounts are now illegal in CA, thanks to Men’s Rights Activists. I wonder why women want nothing to do with these tiny-dicked white assholes?
I wonder how it would have turned out if he legitimately wanted to see her, though. Originally he was told he could sit in the back, so perhaps the response changed when they found out he was just there to cause trouble anyway.
