Trump Tries To Justify Firing Comey But The Internet Is Not Buying It

In what has certainly been an eventful past 24 hours (oh jeez, it hasn’t even been 24 hours yet, has it) and what will definitely be the start to an eventful week, as everyone well knows by now Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, in the middle of an ongoing investigation as to his administration’s ties to Russia. A sitting United States president has fired the person in charge of investigating him for treason. And people are pissed off.
Democrats, led by Senator Chuck Schumer, are calling for an independent investigation into the President’s scandal, and Trump isn’t helping matters by lashing out on Twitter when this is the time he really, really needs to STFU.
After tweeting about “Cryin’ Chuck Schumer” Tuesday night, Trump was back at it bright and early Wednesday morning — once again deflecting blame on Democrats, as he is wont to do. (Although amazingly, he managed to not specifically name Hillary or Obama this time.)
