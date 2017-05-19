Getty Image

Too soon? White House are reportedly starting to consider impeachment procedures, albeit as something that’s probably wayyy down the road, if it happens at all. Four months into the Trump presidency, however, the level of scandal is only increasing, which is why betting odds of impeachment are skyrocketing, and a member of Congress made the call on the House floor.

The idea is premature even though the Russia thing is reaching new heights every day, but Trump isn’t helping himself. Today brought a report of him telling Russians that firing “nut job” James Comey as FBI director took the pressure off his presidency. Yet members of Congress, including Democrats, have tried to downplay the I Word because it really is unwise to go there so fast (while both federal and Congressional probes are in early stages). Here’s the CNN report about White House legal staff digging in:

White House lawyers have begun researching impeachment procedures in an effort to prepare for what officials still believe is a distant possibility that President Donald Trump could have to fend off attempts to remove him from office, two people briefed on the discussions tell CNN. White House officials believe the President has the backing of Republican allies in Congress and that impeachment is not in the cards, according to the people briefed on the legal discussions. Even Democrats have tried to calm impeachment talk out of concern it is premature.

Essentially, this report only shows that the lawyers are beefing up their arsenal on the rather rare procedure in U.S. history, which seems like a no-brainer. Why wouldn’t they research this, especially with the daily developments at hand and the Department of Justice formally appointing special counsel to finish the probe? Recently, Trump has also been encouraged to hire an outside lawyer, which is predictable after the Comey memo caused White House staff to imagine he was “completely f*cked.”

Meanwhile, reports about a senior White House advisor now being considered a “person of interest” only add to the drama, all while the president is on Air Force One to begin his first foreign trip. Chaos, thy name is Trump.

